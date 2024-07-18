Bartlett Eclipse Glasses a Finalist in The Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee Contest

Winner to Be Announced at Luncheon, Expo in Cleveland on July 25



NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Three rounds and nearly 45,000 votes later, the inaugural “Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee” contest is down to its final four contestants.

“We are thrilled to see such strong support for our local manufacturers and the incredible products they make right here in Tennessee,” Bradley Jackson, President & CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry/Tennessee Manufacturers Association, said. “As we narrow it down to the Top 4, I encourage everyone to continue voting and join us at our celebratory luncheon later this month as we honor the finalists and announce a winner.”

The Tennessee Chamber and Tennessee Manufacturers Association, in partnership with the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services, Chattanooga Regional Manufacturers Association, and Smart Factory Institute Tennessee, launched this light-hearted competition which saw over 100 submissions showcasing Tennessee’s business and manufacturing community.

The contest is also geared to shine a light on the state’s manufacturing industry, which employs 1 out of 8 Tennesseans and contributes over $62 billion to the state’s economy.

Voting for the Top 4 will close Wednesday, July 24. The Top 4 finalists are listed below:

1. Eastman Tritan™ Renew – Eastman: Eastman Tritan™ Renew

2. Eclipse Glasses – American Paper Optics: American Paper Optics Eclipse Glasses (in Bartlett, Tenn.)

3. Phone As A Key (PAAK) – DENSO: DENSO Phone As A Key (PAAK)

4. Rogue – Nissan: Nissan Rogue

Voting for the Top 4 began on July 9 and will run through July 24. You can cast your vote here: https://coolestthingmadeintn.com/vote/

The winner will be announced on Thursday, July 25 at The Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee lunch and the Smart Solutions for Smart Factories Expo at The Commons at PIE Innovation Center in Cleveland, Tennessee.