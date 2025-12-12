Bartlett City School’s Official 2025 Holiday Card Design Student Created 

Bartlett City Schools



Each year, Bartlett City schools submit their top student-designed holiday cards for a districtwide selection, an annual tradition commissioned by Superintendent Stephens.

We’re proud to announce that this year’s Bartlett City School Christmas card features artwork created by Dellia Mahoney, a talented student from Bartlett High School.

Dellia’s design rose to the top after each school selected its winner and a final district office vote was held. Her artwork beautifully captures the spirit of the season and the creativity found across our schools.

Join us in congratulating Dellia for representing Bartlett High School and Bartlett City Schools with such incredible talent!