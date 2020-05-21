Bartlett business owner describes challenges of reopening

Zooks Vapor owner Todd Donk is one of Shelby County’s small businesses that has begun the process of fully re-opening, after nearly two months of curbside and reduced service.

Donk has owned Zooks Vapor in Bartlett for nearly seven years, and says sales have dropped by about 50 percent.

Vape shops were initially not considered ‘essential,’ but argued successfully to local government that because cigarettes would be widely available at essential businesses, e-cigarettes retailers should be allowed to stay open as well.

“After providing curbside service to our customers for the last couple of months, we are excited to be re-opening, but we are doing so with caution,” said Donk. “We are following all of the recommended protocol — wearing masks, utilizing social distancing stickers on the floor, we’ve installed plexiglass partitions, and are providing hand sanitizer. People are still being cautious, as we have not seen much of a change in sales yet,” he added.

The re-opening comes after two recent studies show positive trends in relation to teen smoking — the rate of teenagers smoking cigarettes has fallen dramatically, and those who have tried tobacco vaping products do not progress to smoking cigarettes.

The Tennessee Smoke Free Association, of which Donk is a member, focuses on Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) through the use of personal vaporizers.

“I am a small business owner who employs people here in the community, and we provide a needed product for hundreds of former smokers who are trying to improve their health. We are still continuing our curbside service if a customer prefers it, and I want to reassure our customers that you will be safe visiting our business if you do choose to come inside,” concluded Donk.

For more about the Tennessee Smoke Free Association, visit tnsmokefree.org.