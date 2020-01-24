Bartlett boys and girls teams falls to Arlington in Friday games

Both the Bartlett boys’ and girls’ basketball team lost to Arlington in the Jan. 17 game at Arlington High School.

Bartlett lost 47-40 in Friday’s game against Arlington High School, played at Arlington. PICTURED: Will Farris fights off two defenders and scores. Photo by Theron Malone.
Bartlett girls lost 57-36 to Arlington High School in Friday’s game at AHS. PICTURED: Elise Williams shoots the floater over Arlington’s Christina Nichols. Photo by Theron Malone.

