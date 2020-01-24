SportsPreps Bartlett boys and girls teams falls to Arlington in Friday games January 24, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Both the Bartlett boys’ and girls’ basketball team lost to Arlington in the Jan. 17 game at Arlington High School. Bartlett lost 47-40 in Friday’s game against Arlington High School, played at Arlington. PICTURED: Will Farris fights off two defenders and scores. Photo by Theron Malone. Bartlett girls lost 57-36 to Arlington High School in Friday’s game at AHS. PICTURED: Elise Williams shoots the floater over Arlington’s Christina Nichols. Photo by Theron Malone. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)