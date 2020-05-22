BACC to host free virtual meeting on COVID-19’s impact

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free virtual meeting from noon until 1 p.m. May 26.

The event is being sponsored by First Horizon and will feature industry updates from financial experts.

Registration is required to access the Zoom meeting. Visit bartlettchamber.org to register.

Donations are being accepted for 901 Gives.

Listen in as Gerald W. Laurain CFA, Chief Financial Officer and president of advisory services with First Horizon, speaks about the current business environment and the impact the pandemic has had on the local, national and international economies.