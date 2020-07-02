Baby’s learning curve: Stop biting tongue with those sharp new teeth

With my own children now being 22 and 29 years old, I had forgotten how exhausting the teething process is for infants and their parents.

My older daughter is staying with us while she house hunts in the Memphis area, and her 10-month-old is sprouting teeth. Now that baby Harper has a couple on bottom and on top, she is grinding teeth experimentally, making us all wince and shudder at the sound.

She also hasn’t learned to avoid nipping her tongue with those razor-sharp baby teeth, making it sore. She’s setting world records for high-volume drooling while she’s working out the details. We’ve all had to change out of damp shirts after holding her.

We’ve tried the usual remedies to ease Harper’s toothy learning curve: Soothing chew toys kept in the freezer. A rubbery teething pacifier to keep her occupied. Favorite toys to distract her. Nutritious food to chew and soothing cool drinks for her sore tongue. Motrin or Tylenol. And lots and lots of rocking and holding her later in the evening while she fidgets, whimpers and fights sleep.

She normally will go to sleep if placed in her crib, but she’s having a hard time lately.

Even her favorite game of peekaboo doesn’t distract her for long. I’m grateful she at least still sits mesmerized through the “Baby Shark” video. (I think I’m the only one in the house who’s watched it enough to know all the correct hand gestures for the song. Harper watches me intensely, trying to figure out why Nana is flapping her arms with the tune. My favorite parts are for Grandma Shark and Grandpa Shark, because the fingers are folded to indicate toothless gums. Nice subtle touch, although I’m glad that doesn’t apply to my grandmotherly self … yet.)

We all hope to get the baby back on her regular sleeping schedule soon. But until then, we’re wearing out my daughter’s rocker-recliner. Especially my daughter, who has dusky shadows under her eyes that I often saw in my own reflection when she was little herself.

We help when we can, usually in the morning after she’s had a sleepless night with Harper.

I’m surprised at all the nursery rhyme lyrics that are coming back to me as we listen to kiddie videos and sing to Harper while gently rocking her.

The songs are addictive, and I get a different one stuck in my head every few days. Right now it’s “Ten in the Bed,” the song where the littlest one makes everyone roll over and fall out of the bed, one by one.

I don’t even like that song, because I keep thinking that real brothers and sisters would smack the little one with a pillow until he hushed or tattled.

What were some of the most challenging stages you overcame when your child was young? I’d love to hear about your experiences and advice. And what baby song got stuck in your head the most?

CAROLYN BAHM is the editor of The Bartlett Express. Contact her by phone at (901) 433-9138, by fax to (901) 529-7687 and by email to carolyn@magicvalleypublishing.com.