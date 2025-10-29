Artrageous at BPACC November 1

Great Entertainment for All Ages

Staff Reports

Step into a world where art comes alive, colors dance, and creativity knows no bounds – welcome to the world of Artrageous! Audiences should get ready for an exhilarating experience that transcends the ordinary.

Picture a spectacle where music, dance, and live painting collide in a mesmerizing fusion, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. Critics rave about Artrageous, drawing comparisons to the originality of the Blue Man Group.

With a history of incredible collaborations, from Harrison Ford to Sir Richard Branson to the Blue Man Group, from Cirque du Soleil to the Oscar’s After Party, Artrageous has graced prestigious venues and captured audiences worldwide.

Great for families. Don’t miss the chance to witness the magic – grab your tickets now and join the ranks of those who’ve been swept away by the artistic phenomenon that is Artrageous!

BPACC Director, Michael Bollinger said, “Picture a spectacle where music, dance, and live painting collide in a spellbinding fusion, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. Only at BPACC, Artrageous is wonderful to share with your entire family!”

Tickets & Info: For tickets, call 901.385.5588 – 10AM to 2:00PM Monday – Friday, or ordia via the web 24/7 at BPACC.org