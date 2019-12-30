Arlington Tigers’ Ultimate Preps victory

The Ultimate Preps Showcase came to the campus of Tipton-Rosemark Academy Dec. 20. Action kicked off that Friday between the Jonesboro (Ark.) Hurricanes taking on the Arlington Tigers. The Tigers represented the state of Tennessee well, beating the visitors from the Natural State 52-40. Two of Head Coach Maurice “Mo” Miller’s standouts did their job in the Tiger victory over the Hurricanes.

TOP PHOTO: Forward Javar Daniels snatched down rebounds amid the storm front of Jonesboro.

BOTTOM PHOTO: Arlington guard Madison Peaster Jr. was able to forecast the Hurricanes’ defense enough for fast break opportunities.