Arlington Tigers’ Ultimate Preps victory

By
Carolyn Bahm
-
0
173

The Ultimate Preps Showcase came to the campus of Tipton-Rosemark Academy Dec. 20. Action kicked off that Friday between the Jonesboro (Ark.) Hurricanes taking on the Arlington Tigers. The Tigers represented the state of Tennessee well, beating the visitors from the Natural State 52-40. Two of Head Coach Maurice “Mo” Miller’s standouts did their job in the Tiger victory over the Hurricanes.

TOP PHOTO: Forward Javar Daniels snatched down rebounds amid the storm front of Jonesboro.

BOTTOM PHOTO: Arlington guard Madison Peaster Jr. was able to forecast the Hurricanes’ defense enough for fast break opportunities.

The Ultimate Preps Showcase came to the campus of Tipton-Rosemark Academy Dec. 20. Action kicked off that Friday between the Jonesboro (Ark.) Hurricanes taking on the Arlington Tigers. The Tigers represented for the state of Tennessee well beating the visitors from the Natural State 52-40. Two of Head Coach Maurice “Mo” Miller’s standouts did their job in the Tiger victory over the Hurricanes with forward Javar Daniels snatching down rebounds among the storm front of Jonesboro. Arlington guard Madison Peaster Jr. was able to forecast the Hurricanes’ defense enough for fast break opportunities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR