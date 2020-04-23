APSU waiving ACT, SAT and GRE tests for summer, fall admission

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is waiving standardized test requirements (the ACT, SAT and GRE) for any student applying for undergraduate and graduate admission this summer and fall. The University adopted this new, test-optional admission policy because of the many challenges potential students now face amid state and local shelter-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

“We know students are anxious about how they’ll meet certain admissions criteria during a time when they’re required to stay at home,” Dr. Alisa White, APSU president, said. “We created this new policy to remove some of that anxiety. Instead of requiring these test scores, our admissions team will take a holistic look at each application to ensure a student is fully prepared to succeed as a Gov.”

Potential students still need to meet the University’s other admission requirements, such as having a 2.75 high school GPA or higher. That information is available at apsu.edu/admissions/applicant/admission-requirements. Information on graduate admission is available at apsu.edu/grad-studies/apply-admission.

In addition to this new, test-optional policy, the University’s admissions office is giving incoming students more time to apply for three admissions scholarships.

“We are still accepting freshman, transfer and out-of-state scholarship applications, and we are awarding them on a rolling basis,” Amy Corlew, APSU director of admissions, said. “We have already pushed our deadlines back, and we will continue to award scholarships through the summer.”

For scholarship information, visit apsu.edu/scholarships/scholarship-opportunities/academic-scholarship-opportunities.php.

To apply for admission, visit apsu.edu/admissions.

Instead of large groups of students coming to campus, admissions counselors are setting up live virtual tours. Anyone interested in a virtual tour can make an appointment at apsu.edu/admissions/visit/schedule-tour.

Once an appointment is made, counselors will use Zoom video conferencing software and screen sharing to guide prospective APSU students through the University’s virtual tour.