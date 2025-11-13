Appling Middle School Honors Choir is headed to New York City

Bartlett City Schools/Jason Sikes



We’re thrilled to share that the Appling Middle School Honors Choir has been invited to perform at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts in New York City as part of the National Youth Chorus under the direction of world-renowned conductor Roger Emerson!

This incredible opportunity, set for March 2026, places Appling’s talented students among select ensembles from across the nation. The experience will include rehearsals, collaboration with top young performers, and the chance to showcase their talent on one of the most prestigious stages in the world.

Congratulations to Mr. Nick Wammack and the entire Appling Middle School Honors Choir on this outstanding achievement! Bartlett City Schools is proud of your hard work and excellence in the arts.

For additional information and to offer support, visit the Appling Middle School website here: https://ams.bartlettschools.org/all-news