APPLING MIDDLE BAND DIRECTOR SELECTED TO MARCH IN 2026 PASADENA ROSE PARADE 

Bartlett City Schools

Angela Sanders, band director at Appling Middle School, has been selected to march in the internationally renowned Pasadena Rose Parade on January 1, 2026. Sanders will perform alongside more than 300 band directors from across North America as part of Saluting America’s Band Directors, a prestigious ensemble honoring music educators nationwide.

The group will accompany a colorful, animated float along the 5.5-mile parade route. This year’s theme, “America’s Band Directors: We Teach Music. We Teach Life,” recognizes the profound impact band directors have made through their dedication to music education and student mentorship. Collectively, the educators in the ensemble have taught and inspired hundreds of thousands of students throughout their careers.

Sanders expressed gratitude for the opportunity. “I am thrilled and humbled to represent Appling Middle School, Bartlett, and the state of Tennessee on this national stage,” she said. “Being part of a group so committed to championing music education is truly meaningful.” Sanders previously marched with the organization in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and noted that the Rose Parade experience will be especially meaningful as she will march alongside former student and Bartlett High School alumnus Jared Ford, now band director at Siegel Middle School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Sanders will be in Pasadena, California, from December 28 through January 2. During the week, she will rehearse and perform on mellophone (marching French horn), participate in Band Fest and Float Fest activities, and take part in a service project honoring firefighters who battled California wildfires earlier this year. She will also perform with a concert band at the Band Director Banquet and contribute to a recording submission for the Midwest Clinic.

The ensemble will be directed by nationally recognized music educator Jon Waters. Saluting America’s Band Directors is sponsored by the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation of Pickerington, Ohio, an organization established to honor the legacy of Mike Sewell, who dedicated nearly 40 years to advancing school and community music programs in central Ohio.