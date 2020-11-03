Shelby County Election Spokesperson Suzanne Thompson said late Monday evening that voters who have not mailed absentee ballots in, still have an opportunity to be counted. Thompson said countywide voters may turn in absentee ballots in-person on Tuesday, November 3 at the Bartlett Post Office.
The Bartlett location is the only drop-off center for Shelby County absentee ballots.
Absentee ballots can be dropped by Bartlett Post Office on Election Day
