Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Due to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic and adhering to all Federal, State and Local Emergency Proclamations and Guidelines to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens, the City of Bartlett’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings will be held electronically via teleconference during the month of August. These meetings will follow Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 51 extending Executive Order Nos. 16 and 34 regarding the Tennessee Open Meetings Act. Minutes and recordings will be posted within two days of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Pursuant to the requirements of the State of Tennessee and Ordinances of the City of Bartlett, Tennessee, the following information is published and made known to all interested persons: The Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, August 25 at 6 p.m. via teleconference to consider the following Ordinances:

Ordinance 20-03, an ordinance to adopt the 2020-2021 General Fund, Street Aid Fund, Solid Waste Fund, General Improvement Fund, Drug Enforcement Fund, DEA Enforcement Fund, Drainage Fund, Parks Improvement Fund, E-Citation Fund, Bartlett City School Fund, Utility Fund, Debt Service Fund and Capital Improvements Fund.

Ordinance 20-04, an ordinance to levy and assess a tax rate for ad valorem taxes upon real property and personal property in the City of Bartlett for the Tax Year 2020.

Any citizen who wishes to speak for or against these Ordinances may email Penny Medlock at pmedlock@cityofbartlett.org by August 21, 2020 to obtain the virtual Zoom meeting ID and passcode. Due to the City of Bartlett’s current technology, space is limited and is first come, first served. You may also submit in writing your comments for or against said item by August 21, 2020 to Penny Medlock to be read at the public hearing.

A. Keith McDonald

Mayor