Shelby County: COVID-19 by the numbers

The National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) has compiled a range of data about COVID-19 in Shelby County through April 19.

Fatalities

Currently, 2.1% of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County have been fatal, while 97.9% of the patients survived.

Fatalities by method of exposure

Of the fatalities, 45% of the exposures were healthcare related, 40% were related to close contact and 15% were associated with travel.

Fatalities by comorbidity

Some of the COVID-19 fatalities included patients with comorbidities (meaning the patient had two or more chronic diseases or conditions at the time of death). Of the fatalities with comorbidities, 81.6 percent included a cardiac condition, 26.3% included a respiratory condition, 26.3 percent included diabetes, and 21.1 percent included obesity.

Age groups

The age breakdown for COVID-19 cases in Shelby County through April 19 was:

Under 18: 54 cases, or 3%

Ages 18-24: 173 cases, or 9.6%

Ages 25-34: 338 cases, or 18.8%

Ages 35-44: 330 cases, or 18.4%

Ages 45-54: 320 cases, or 17.8%

Ages 55-64: 310 cases, or 17.3%

Ages 65-74: 164 cases, or 9.1%

Ages 75-84: 71 cases, or 4%

Ages 85 and older: 35 cases, or 1.9%

Note: There were 12 cases(0.7%) whether the patient’s age was missing or unknown.

Genders

The gender breakdown for COVID-19 cases in Shelby County through April 19 was:

Females: 982 cases, or 55.4%.

Males: 789 cases, or 44.6%

Of the fatal cases, 36.8% were female, and 63.2% were male.

Racial breakdown

The breakdown by race for COVID-19 cases in Shelby County through April 19 was:

Black: 875 cases, or 68.2%

White: 335 cases, or 26.1%

Other: 73 cases, or 5.7%

Note: There are 524 cases (29%) where the racial data is missing or unknown.

Of the fatalities, 71.1% were black, and 28.9% were white.

Ethnicity breakdown

The breakdown by ethnicity was:

Hispanic or Latino: 55 cases, or 4.7%

Other, 1,127 cases, or 95.3%

Note: There are 625 cases (34.6%) where the ethnicity data is missing or unknown.