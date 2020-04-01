Leaders Credit Union turns to ‘lobbyless banking,’ extends drive-thru hours

JACKSON, Tenn. Leaders Credit Union, a member-owned financial cooperative based in Jackson, Tenn., responds to COVID-19 with an updated service style to keep members and staff safe while still providing good service to members.

Leaders has implemented “lobbyless banking,” and has extended their drive-thru hours to 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. p.m. weekdays at all locations. Members may still make appointments to see a Member Service Representative or Mortgage Loan Originator weekdays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“During this time of uncertainty, we understand that we have a responsibility to both our members and our staff to go above and beyond,” President & CEO Todd Swims said. “We believe our lobbyless strategy and extended hours are the best balance of both safety and service.”

Leaders has also implemented new programs to alleviate worry and stress during this crisis through their COVID-19 Relief Program. The program provides options for existing members who have been affected by the pandemic, and members are encouraged to call if they have been affected because of Covid-19 or need help to cover income loss or additional childcare expenses. Visit leaderscu.com/covid19 for more details.

Leaders members may also conduct business as usual via the Leaders mobile app and internet banking portals. Inside these platforms, members can check balances, deposit checks, transfer money, pay friends and family, apply for loans and mortgages, even Live Chat with the front-line and more.

“We have always embraced digital banking and a digital-first mentality, which makes us well-poised to handle COVID-19,” Swims said. “Our mobile app is virtually like having a branch in the palm of your hand, and we remain financially strong and stable.”

Leaders financial champions are also working diligently to keep up morale for our members and community as a whole. Encouraging messages such as “When we focus on the good, the good increases,” and “Thank you healthcare providers” scroll through their digital billboards and digital branch signs. Leaders employees are also checking up on members via phone to ensure members know how to use the mobile app and online platforms provided.

“At Leaders, we always believe in leading the way, and our efforts during this time are just another manifestation of what we believe,” Chief Marketing Officer Leigh Anne Bentley said. “We know that it will take our whole community working together to flatten the curve and move forward. Working to be positive for the community and making lives better is just who we are.”

Leaders Contact Center is available during regular business hours. As with any fluid situation, operations, programs, and services may change.

For the latest information regarding Leaders’ response to COVID-19, follow their social media platforms or visit leaderscu.org/covid19.