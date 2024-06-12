Skip to content
June 13, 2024
2024 Children’s Fishing Rodeo Champions
by
Jennifer Deshazo
June 12th, 2024
Mayor David Parsons presented the awards to the Children’s Fishing Rodeo Champions on Saturday. The Children’s Fishing Rodeo is an annual event presented by City of Bartlett and City of Bartlett, TN Parks & Recreation Department. There were prizes awarded in four age categories, with an overall Grand Prize Winner. For more photos of the event, visit the City of Bartlett’s facebook page.
City of Bartlett
Jennifer Deshazo
