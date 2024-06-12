June 13, 2024
Facebook

2024 Children’s Fishing Rodeo Champions

Mayor David Parsons presented the awards to the Children’s Fishing Rodeo Champions on Saturday. The Children’s Fishing Rodeo is an annual event presented by City of Bartlett and City of Bartlett, TN Parks & Recreation Department. There were prizes awarded in four age categories, with an overall Grand Prize Winner. For more photos of the event, visit the City of Bartlett’s facebook page. 
City of Bartlett
Jennifer Deshazo

Jennifer Deshazo

Related Posts

Serving Bartlett, Arlington & Lakeland Since 1978
CONTACT US
Facebook

Editor's Pick

© Copyright 2024 

bartlett-express.com, Bartlett, TN

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram