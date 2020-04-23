2020 grads reflect wistfully on their senior year

Members of the class of 2020 have made more than memories during their senior year: They’ve made history by finalizing their high school years during a pandemic.

Several Bartlett High School students agreed to spill the tea about what it’s like to navigate their last months of high school during the COVID-19 shutdowns, including classroom closures, cancelled sporting events and the lack of the usual senior year festivities.

Jessica Bowen, Bartlett High

Jessica Bowen, valedictorian at Bartlett High School, said it’s not been ideal.

“It’s definitely sad that we’ll never get to experience the last few months of high school with our friends, but I also recognize that it’s necessary for us to sacrifice this time together to ensure everyone’s safety,” she said. “I think we have a right to lament what should have been, but the most important thing is that we’re all healthy.”

Her mother, Judy Bowen, has had her own wistful moments about her daughter’s disrupted senior year.

“As my children grew, I realized that there were so many ‘lasts’ that I never knew when they happened. I didn’t know when I was washing my last baby bottle or changing the last diaper,” she said. “I wish that I could remember the last time my children climbed into my bed at night. When was the last time that they hugged me in front of their friends? When was the last time that they thought I knew enough to help them with math?”

She continued, “I never knew when those ‘lasts’ were happening, but I expected to know when I made my younger child’s last school lunch. I was looking forward to smiling the last morning that I would send her off to high school.”

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted two of her children’s lives, she said.

“I not only have a senior in high school, but I also have a senior in college. Graduations were scheduled for May 9th and May 11th. I had decided to be happy that my children were growing up and moving on. Not sad that my babies were growing up and moving on. Now I am just very sad especially for my daughter. No matter what anyone tries to do to recognize seniors, it will never replace spending those last weeks and the final night of graduation with friends.”

Jessica echoed some of her mother’s sentiments.

“It’s hard to wrap my head around the fact that I had my last day of high school without even knowing it. We all wanted that opportunity to say goodbye to our friends and classmates, some of whom we may never spend significant time with again. I was personally looking forward to prom, graduation, signing yearbooks, spring sports, graduation parties, etc., but I’ll miss most the chance to end high school on a good note, just having fun with my friends. Of course, I don’t like the way things have turned out, but it also makes me appreciate normalcy and all of the average days, which I always took for granted.”

She has kept on working during the period of social distancing, completing the online work her teachers provided.

“They have continued to help us prepare for the AP exams, so we can hopefully still get college credit. My teachers are using Zoom and recorded lectures. They all respond promptly to questions and emails.”

Keeping to a daily schedule has let her keep a semblance of normalcy to her days. She runs and does schoolwork daily, reads a lot, and spends time with her family playing games, doing puzzles and watching movies.

Bowen plans to study chemistry at Christian Brothers University this fall, assuming that college classes will start as usual.

“I’m not sure what to expect, but that is rather appealing after the monotony of quarantine,” she said. “I’ve learned that I need a sense of purpose to be content, and I hope to find such a purpose at CBU.”

Katy Jensen, Bartlett High

Katherine “Katy” Jensen, Bartlett High’s salutatorian, also described the upheaval that the pandemic has tossed into her senior year.

“It’s surreal and disheartening, to say the least. It feels like everything has changed in the blink of an eye,” she said. “In a way, it’s kind of an unfortunate reality check. The world is a very dynamic and complex place, and graduating in such an uncertain time is just a testament to how unpredictable life can be.”

She continued, “This senior year is definitely one for the history books. While I was able to make a lot of good memories throughout the year, it’s sad that we won’t get to celebrate our major milestones. So far, we’ve lost our last days at Bartlett, prom, and so many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that we’ll never get back. I was really looking forward to getting to share those moments with the people I love, so it’s unfortunate to see those go. I’m optimistic, though, that we’ll be able to find creative ways to give the seniors the goodbye they deserve.”

She has been working online with her teachers, but suddenly switching to online-only instruction has been unsettling.

“I’m trying my best to stay engaged and updated on my assignments, but no matter how hard of a worker you are, these kinds of conditions are going to take a toll on you,” Katy said. “It’s been challenging to stay focused and motivated in the midst of so much change, but the incredible support system among peers and teachers has been remarkable.”

Some at-home comfort measures have helped her keep peace of mind. For example, she’s mastered her banana bread recipe, she said.

Katy hasn’t officially enrolled in a university for this fall yet, but she has been accepted to Cornell University, Pepperdine University and Rhodes College, among others. Wherever she lands, she plans to study international relations with a minor in psychology. She has appreciated a supportive relationship with her college prospects so far.

“Though they’re aware of the stressors seniors are under right now, most of my prospective colleges have offered their support and encouragement to finish the school year as successfully as possible,” she said.

College is a bright spot on her horizon.

“I’m really excited to experience another side of life in college — to meet new people and discover new passions,” she said. “Through this crisis, I’ve learned to expect the unexpected — for college, and for life in general. It’s difficult to say what life will be like after this period, as many colleges are still in a state of uncertainty regarding if/when they will even allow in-person classes on campus for the first semester. I’m optimistic, though, that we’ll get to enjoy the college experience, regardless of what that looks like in a post-corona world.”

Katy concluded, “I think this time period has given me a greater appreciation for living life in the present. Appreciate the things you have and the people you love. It’s a crazy, unpredictable, yet beautiful world out there — experience it.”

Andrew Burke, Bartlett High

Andrew Burke, a track athlete at Bartlett High, agreed about the shocks of his senior year.

“Graduating during a pandemic is something I never thought would happen,” he said. “The first emotion that comes to mind is loneliness.”

He continued, “I envisioned graduating with my classmates, some who I have been with since we were in kindergarten at Rivercrest Elementary. Graduation won’t happen in the sense that I thought, but I still have good memories of my time at Bartlett High School.”

He missed the opportunities to keep challenging himself on the school’s track team, too.

“I was looking forward to my senior year running track. My team got the school record for the 4×1600 in March, and we were hoping to get to the state meet this year. Keeping in touch with Coach Gardner and my friends has really helped me stay positive. I wish I would have known March 13, 2020, was my last day at Bartlett High School.”

Online classwork has been challenging, he acknowledged.

“It has been very hard to find motivation to do work for classes that I won’t be having AP exams for, but I am trying!”

Andrew plans to study agriculture at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, starting this fall. He said, “They have done a really good job of letting me know how the pandemic will be affecting my orientation this summer.”

He’s still optimistic about his higher education.

“I am looking forward to being a part of a different setting and meeting new people. During the pandemic, I’ve really learned to appreciate my teammates and friends. Bartlett High School has taught me so much and I can take that with me through the next four years, and the years to follow.”

Carter Klein, Arlington High School

Arlington High School senior Carter Klein has had perfect attendance for his entire high school career, never missing a day. Like others, he’s saddened by how circumstances changed his final months of high school.

“What I’ve missed during this senior year is the fact that I will miss out on the excitement of coming up on the end of the year and the excitement of graduation,” he said. “I won’t get to walk down to get my diploma. I won’t get to walk the halls on that final day with my friends. I was also signed up to travel to Japan for two weeks in May for my senior trip. It has been postponed to 2021. It was something I have been looking forward to for two years.”

Like his classmates, he has coped with the disappointment as well as he can.

“Being able to play games and talk to my friends online has helped me stay centered and optimistic,” he said. “I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life and college but am still bummed about what I am missing.”

Carter plans to attend the University of Memphis in the fall on a Presidential and Herff Engineering Scholarship, majoring in biomedical engineering. He was tuba section leader of the AHS marching band and has already been chosen for the U of M marching band, the Mighty Sound of the South.

His mother, Heather Kurtz, described how Carter’s unique senior year affected her.

“I was in full swing of planning the band banquet and his 18th birthday party. And about to plan his graduation party. It just all stopped. I never imagined that it all wouldn’t happen for him. I was pregnant with him when 9/11 happened, and now this.”

She continued, “I think I have been more sad than he has, and I have tried to not let that show. He has actually shown me how to be positive and inspired me through this time. I have told him that he has so many more things to come in life and this is just the first of many. I am beyond proud of my son and cannot wait to see what he becomes.”

Editor’s note: Other 2020 high school seniors and their parents and teachers in Bartlett, Arlington and Lakeland are invited to send us their thoughts about graduating in the coronavirus pandemic, as well as photos from their time in self-quarantine. Email to carolyn@magicvalleypublishing.com, and call 901-433-9138 with any questions.