2020 Bartlett-Area Election Results Includes: Bartlett, Lakeland, Millington, Germantown and Collierville

In Bartlett, their opponent in Tuesday night’s election unseated two incumbents. One race was incredibly tight and was only separated by 61 votes. There will be a full list of winners in the next edition of The Bartlett Express.

W – denotes winner

Here are the unofficial results as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Bartlett

City of Bartlett Alderman – Position 4

Bobby Simmons – 24,144 – W

Unopposed

City of Bartlett Alderman – Position 5

Jack T. Young – 23,208 – W

Unopposed

City of Bartlett Alderman – Position 6

Kevin Quinn – 12,437 – W

Paula Sedgwick – 12,376

City of Bartlett School Board – Position 1

Brad Ratliff – 14,765 – W

Portia Tate – 10,721

City of Bartlett School Board – Position 3

Shirley K. Jackson – 23,369 – W

Unopposed

City of Bartlett School Board – Position 5

David Cook – 23,331 – W

Unopposed

Lakeland

City of Lakeland Commissioner

Vote 2

Jim Atkinson – 4,564 – W

Wesley Alan Wright – 4,272 – W

Scott Carmichael – 3,292

City of Lakeland School Board

Vote 2

Michelle Childs – 5,599 – W

Jeremy Clayton Burnett – 5,423 – W

Unopposed

Millington

City of Millington Mayor

Terry Jones – 3,336 – W

Unopposed

City of Millington Alderman – Position 5

Thomas McGhee Sr. – 3,227 – W

Unopposed

City of Millington Alderman – Position 6

Don Lowry – 3,216 – W

Unopposed

City of Millington Alderman – Position 7

Mike Caruthers – 2,428 – W

Tom Stephens – 981

City of Millington School Board – Position 1

Marlon Evans – 1,937 – W

Greg Ritter – 1,610

City of Millington School Board – Position 3

Mark Coulter – 2,021 – W

Deanna Speight – 1,501

City of Millington School Board – Position 5

Barbara Halliburton – 3,260 – W

Unopposed

City of Millington School Board – Position 7

Chris Denson – 3,170 – W

Unopposed

Germantown

City of Germantown Alderman – Position 3

Sherri Hicks – 11,937 – W

Terri Johnson – 9,625

City of Germantown Alderman – Position 4

Brian Ueleke – 11,225 – W

John Paul Miles – 8,934

Roderick Motley – 2,037

City of Germantown Alderman – Position 5

Jon McCreery – 12,285 – W

Brandon Musso – 9,407

City of Germantown School Board – Position 1

Ryan Strain – 18,204 – W

Unopposed

City of Germantown School Board – Position 3

Bryan Curry – 12,503 – W

Scott Williams – 8,062

City of Germantown School Board – Position 5

Amy S. Hoff – 18,729 – W

Unopposed

Collierville

Town of Collierville Mayor

Stan Joyner – 24,371 – W

Unopposed

Town of Collierville Alderman – Position 3

John Paul Worley – 10,907

Harold Curtis Booker – 10,256

Thomas J. Swan – 2,825

*Too close to call by press time of 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 3

Town of Collierville Alderman – Position 4

Missy Marshall – 7,589 – W

William Boone – 6,520

Rick Rout – 4,060

Scott Rozanski – 3,307

Robert Smith – 1,526

William Connor Lambert – 1,044

Town of Collierville Alderman – Position 5

John E. Stamps – 12,206 – W

Gregory Frazier – 10,967

Town of Collierville School Board – Position 1

Wanda Gibbs – 21,434 – W

Unopposed

Town of Collierville School Board – Position 3

Paul Childers – 9,476 – W

Rachelle Maier – 5,767

Kristina Kelly White – 4,720

Madan Birla – 2,656

Town of Collierville School Board – Position 5

Wright Cox – 21,652 – W

Unopposed