1 teen, 2 adults indicted for murders in Shelby County

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich has announced the following case updates.

Teen indicted in murder, attempted robbery

On Monday, a 19-year-old man was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the case of a motorist who was found dead of gunshot wounds after his car crashed into a light pole in February, Weirich said.

A grand jury also indicted defendant Anterrius Wright on charges of attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 of this year, police were called to the 2700 block of Whitten Road near Bartlett, where a car had crashed into a light pole, knocking down wires.

They found Kenny Canseco, 18, unresponsive in the driver’s seat, and several bullet holes in the driver’s side door. Canseco was a baker at Houston’s Restaurant.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots just before the crash, and Wright was identified as the person seen running from the scene. He was arrested later and gave a written statement about his involvement.

The case is being handled by Felony Asst. Neil Umsted and Asst. Dist. Atty. Brad Reasonover of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 3, which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 11 and in Criminal Court Division 3.

Man firing at carjack suspect indicted for murder

A man who fired at a fleeing carjacking suspect in Parkway Village and hit the suspect’s female companion was indicted Friday on second-degree murder charges, Weirich said.

Lakendrick Bunting, 25, also was indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and six counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The incident began around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2019, when an 18-year-old man traveling with friends pulled into a service station at South Perkins and Knight Arnold and attempted to steal a car that had been left parked with its motor running.

The car belonged to Bunting, who came out of the station’s convenience store and began shooting at the suspect, who quickly got out and ran to his own car and drove off.

Bunting pursued the suspect while firing more shots, one of which struck one of the suspect’s passengers, 17-year-old Kemi Bacon. A short time later she was found dead by the roadside in the 4100 block of Cochese.

Bunting admitted shooting at the fleeing suspect but said someone in the car shot at him first.

The case is being handled by the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 5, which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 13 and in Criminal Court Division 9.

Man indicted in death of girlfriend

A southeast Memphis man was indicted on Wednesday, June 10, in the death of his girlfriend ,who was found wounded in a bathtub and died nearly a year later, Weirich said.

A grand jury indicted Jeremy Griffin, 28, on second-degree murder charges in the incident involving 26-year-old Stephani Shanks.

On March 25, 2017, police were called to an apartment in the 3300 block of Madras Place near Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold, where they found the victim in a tub of water with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was hospitalized in critical condition and died on Feb. 4 the following year. The medical examiner said the cause of death was the gunshot wound.

Griffin told investigators that his gun accidentally went off during an argument.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Greg Gilbert of the District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit, which prosecutes felony cases of domestic assault and homicide committed by intimate partners.

The Unit also works closely with the Shelby County Family Safety Center to provide services and assistance to victims and their families.