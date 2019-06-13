Grab a chair for ‘Music by the Lake’ on Friday

Nick Black performs, with opener Gerald Richardson .

A free family-friendly outdoor concert by the lake — complete with food trucks and room for children to play — is a tempting scenario that many families can’t resist. And it’s coming to Bartlett this Friday. The Music By the Lake concert series will feature opening act Gerald Richardson and featured artist Nick Black performing 6-9 p.m., rain or shine.

If the weather is clear, concert-goers can relax on their folding chairs and blankets on the grassy lawn between Appling Lake and the Bartlett Performing Arts Center (2336 Appling Road). The fun will just move inside BPACC if rain intervenes.

Richardson is touted as an exceptional guitar player and great singer, delivering upbeat pop and rock covers. Black is quickly gaining recognition in the pop/soul music scene with his showmanship, smooth vocals, soaring falsetto and blazing guitar, alongside his band of top-tier Memphis musicians.