Coleby Joyner and Kent Lantrip Kent Lantrip Coleby Joyner

The Bartlett High School lacrosse team recently celebrated the recognition of Panthers Kent Lantrip and Coleby Joyner. The incoming seniors were honored with All-Star awards.

Lantrip was voted All-State in 2018 and was selected for the 2019 All-Star Game.

Joyner, a 2018 All-State selection and All-Star, was voted again All-State this past year. Joyner was the No. 4 leading scorer for public schools in the state.