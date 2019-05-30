Business Ribbon cuttings in Bartlett By Special to the Express 1 day ago The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce organized three recent ribbon cuttings for Bartlett businesses. Rooster’s Chicken Shack A recent ribbon cutting for Rooster’s Chicken Shack drew plenty of supporters to the location at 5980 Bartlett Center Drive. The drive-through restaurant offers sandwiches, chicken strips and nuggets, steak fingers, desserts and more. Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information, call (901) 877-5555. Courtesy photo. 901 CBD Another recent ribbon cutting welcomed 901 CBD Shop to its new location at 2764 Bartlett Blvd. The shop sells products that contain cannabidiol (CBD), a naturally occurring compound from the hemp plant. Store hours are noon-6 p.m., and the store is closed on Sunday. The business also has another location on the lower level of Oak Court Mall, by the food court. For more information, visit memphiscbdoil.com or call (901) 871-9291. Courtesy photo. Wagner General Contracting Inc. Wagner General Contractors Inc. cut the ribbon on its Bartlett office at 7540 Bartlett Corporate Drive earlier this month. The company incorporated in May 2001 and began operations that August. Today, the company offers free budget estimates, design build services, pre-planning, free consultations and commercial construction services. For more information, visit wagnergeneral.com or call (901) 386-0060. Courtesy photo. Tags: 901 CBD, BACC, Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, ribbon cutting, ribbon-cuttings, Rooster's Chicken Shack, Wagner General Contracting Inc., Wagner General Contractors Continue Reading Previous Memorial Day closures and early deadlines