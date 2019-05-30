Bartlett Police Reports for May 20-26, 2019

The Bartlett Police Report for the period of May 20-26, 2019, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Runaways

Memphis Arlington Road: Officers responded to Youth Villages (7410 Memphis Arlington Road) at 11 p.m. May 20 about runaways. Staff members identified the runaways, and officers then shared the photos with Memphis Police and local store clerks. Around 3:13 a.m. a clerk at 7461 U.S. 64 recognized the suspects entering the store and called the police.

Memphis Police officers located and detained the suspects in the area of Appling Center Cove. A probable cause search of the juveniles revealed that one had someone else’s gold Bulova watch and several credit cards. An officer contacted the rightful owner at her home on Buckhead Circle, and she confirmed that someone had burglarized her vehicle. The suspects were returned to Youth Villages and released with a juvenile summons.

Vehicle-related

Shadow Valley Lane: A man reported that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and stolen a wallet. Reported May 21.

Unspecified location: A man reported that someone stole the spare wheel and tire that was underneath the rear of his vehicle. Reported May 21.

Andrews Road: A woman reported that someone tried to enter her vehicle. She provided video surveillance footage of a male suspect wearing a baseball cap, black pants, a long-sleeved blue shirt and sandals pull on the car door of both of her vehicles in an attempt to gain entry. Reported May 23.

Andrews Road: A victim reported that someone had tried to open both of the victim’s locked vehicles but didn’t gain entry. The suspect was male and wore eyeglasses, a baseball cap, a light long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and sandals. Reported May 24.

Baudette Lane: A man reported that someone burglarized his unlocked vehicle and took his .45-caliber pistol with two extra magazines. Reported May 25.

U.S. 64: A man reported that someone stole yard maintenance equipment from the bed of his truck while it was parked at Abuelo’s (8274 U.S. 64). He left it unattended for about 10 minutes at 1:30 p.m. Items taken included a Husqvarna backpack blower and a Redmax gas trimmer (total cost of $1,500). Reported May 25.

Burglary and theft

Saint Elmo Road: A man reported that someone took his laptop from his office. He said his caretaker was the first to notice the home’s front door was ajar. The responding officer didn’t see any signs of forced entry, and no other part of the house was disturbed. Reported May 23.

Gailyn Drive: A woman reported that someone took two packages from her porch while she was on vacation. Reported May 26.