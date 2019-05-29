Horoscopes for June 2-8, 2019

The following horoscopes are for the week of June 2-8, 2019.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, you may want to cut back on physical activity for a little while, especially if you have been nursing an injury. Don’t worry, you’ll get back in the saddle again soon.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, someone you thought was a friend may be looking for something more. If you are in a relationship, you’ll have to set this person straight.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Focus your attention on something creative instead of analytical this week, Gemini. You can probably use a break from spreadsheets and bar graphs.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, too many projects and people vying for your attention make it tough for you to see anything through to completion. There will be time to get it done in the future.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): There is a lesson to be learned this week, Leo. But you will not know what it is until you’re in the thick of things. You will come out ahead either way, so don’t fret.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, you have the future on your mind, specifically where you will be in a few months or years. If you are not content, start mapping out a plan to follow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): This is a week to bring order and organization to your home. Doing so will allow you to focus your attention on important matters, Libra.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Scorpio, attention naturally comes your way, and you won’t to do anything out of the ordinary to direct more of it to you. In fact, spend some time out of the limelight if you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Give yourself a few days to lounge around and enjoy some rest and relaxation, Sagittarius. You can probably use it right now if the pace has been hectic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Avoid making any binding promises this week, Capricorn. Your mind just isn’t fully into things, and you need extreme focus to follow through.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, focus on bringing some more romance to your relationship this week. Send cute texts or leave love notes around the house. These little actions will add up.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Your charm is off the charts lately, Pisces. You can get just about anything you want. Just make sure your powers are put to good use.

Famous birthdays

June 2: Wayne Brady, actor (47)

June 3: Rafael Nadal, athlete (33)

June 4: Angelina Jolie, actress (44)

June 5: Mark Wahlberg, actor (48)

June 6: Jason Isaacs, actor (56)

June 7: Iggy Azalea, rapper (29)

June 8: Maria Menounos, TV host (40)