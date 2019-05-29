Bartlett drummer tapped for prestigious drum and bugle corps

David Koger, a 2019 graduate of Bartlett High School, has been selected as a member of the Music City Drum and Bugle Corps, known as a world-class competitive junior drum and bugle corps.

Based in Nashville, Music City is a member of Drum Corps International (DCI). Koger will be playing drum set for Music City’s two-month, 24-city U.S. tour, including a July 13th stop at the Liberty Bowl for DCI Memphis.

The final stop of the tour will be in Indianapolis, Ind., at the DCI World Championships. Koger reported to Nashville on May 26.

He was a percussionist in the Bartlett High School Band for four years. He plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University in the fall to pursue a degree in jazz studies. While at MTSU, Koger hopes to teach private percussion lessons and be a marching band percussion instructor for a local high school.

Koger is the first Bartlett High School student to be selected as a member of a DCI group since 2003.