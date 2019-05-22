TWF asks for Shelby County’s photos of urban, suburban and rural litter

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is asking Shelby County residents to share pictures of litter in their communities to help raise awareness about how big a problem it is in every corner of the state. Whether it’s in the woods, on the lake, along a river, or by the road, send the Federation your snapshots of the cans, bottles and outright trash that make our great outdoors a little less great.

It’s a problem that hurts wildlife and habitats, and it costs Tennesseans hundreds of millions every single year.

To submit your photos and help raise awareness of Tennessee’s litter problem, visit tnwf.org/litter.

“With the unofficial start of summer, we want Tennesseans to take and share photos of all the litter they see when they are outdoors,” said Mike Butler, CEO of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “Litter is such a big and old problem that we’ve all become blind to how much of it there is in our lives every day.”

Litter is more than an eyesore. It has real, measurable effects on Tennesseans and the state’s wildlife, water, and wild places.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates there are 100 million pieces of litter on Tennessee’s roads at any given moment and that 18 percent of it will end up in waterways. The Tennessee Valley Authority removed 230 tons of trash from the Tennessee River in 2018.

Studies regularly uncover new impacts to wildlife and habitats. For example, after decades of litter that sinks in water – glass, cans, and heavier plastics, such as those used for drink bottles–the beds of our lakes and rivers are fouled, potentially impacting important habitat for native fish.

Litter costs Tennesseans millions of dollars each year to clean up and costs others even more. Farmers suffer an estimated loss of $60 million a year and litter stunts the outdoor industry, which generates $21.6 billion in economic activity for the state.

“We must make ourselves see the extent of the problem – for the economy and the environment – that’s in front of us every day. Until we do, it’s not likely we’ll get serious about finding an effective solution,” said Butler.

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.