The Arlington Tigers celebrate their 4-3 victory over the No. 1 team in the state, the Collierville Dragons, Friday night, clinching their spot in this week’s state tournament. The Tigers’ path to the Class-AAA began with an upset against the Brighton Cardinals May 13 in the Regionals. In the Sub-State round, Arlington was able to pull off the trick of an upset again, eliminating the Dragons. Photo by Kevin Lewter.

