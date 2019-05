Two reigned over the annual prom May 9 at the King’s Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett (3568 Appling Road). Residents selected Dr. Alec Collis and Ms. Marion James as king and queen. The event, hosted by the Outreach Circle of KDSH, included corsages and boutonnieres and snacks of strawberry shortcakes, pretzels and sparkling punch. Attendees had their pictures taken with a backdrop reflecting the theme of “Champagne Bubbles.”

