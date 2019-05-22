Education News Second-grader ranks in national chess tourney By Special to the Express 14 hours ago Ryan Erdman of Cordova recently won second place at the National Chess Championship, winning six out of seven chess matches. Ryan is a Briarcrest Christian School second-grader, and he competed against second- and third-graders rated U1,000 from around the U.S. He is currently the highest rated eight-year-old chess player in the State of Tennessee. Courtesy photo. Tags: Briarcrest Christian School, chess, Cordova Continue Reading Previous Senior prom royalty