Freeman Park flourishes with kites, cars, fresh market food

On Saturday, an estimated 500 people gathered at W.J. Freeman Park for Kids to Parks Day, the local version of a nationwide event that promotes local park enjoyment by kids and families every third Saturday in May.

The event was completely free. Under clear blue skies, kids had the opportunity to bounce in large inflatables, fly kites, create art and play games with volunteers.

The Bartlett Fire Department exhibited one of its bright yellow-green trucks and let children explore it and climb inside. The Bartlett Police Department held three K-9 demonstrations to show the skills of canine officers and their handlers.

Saturday was also the opening day for the Bartlett Station Farmers Market. The market offered more vendors than appeared at last year’s events, showcasing everything from flowers and crafts to pastries and canned vegetables for sale. Even Tennessee CBD Oil held a booth, where they sold endocannabinoid system health products. Musicians played music live, and the Bartlett Public Library gave away free books and also presented storytime for the kids.

Healthier Bartlett’s Cars and Coffee brought along both a coffee vendor and a vintage car show that displayed dozens of vintage and modified cars and trucks. Participants lingered over iconic features such as prominent tail fins, hot rod oversized engines and antique trucks.

More fun at the park