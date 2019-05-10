Tennessee WIC Program now uses TNWIC cards, not vouchers

The Tennessee WIC Program, now available in all 95 counties, has moved from a paper-based method of issuing benefits to an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) system. Instead of issuing paper vouchers, WIC food benefits are issued into an electronic benefit account.

Families can use their TNWIC card and PIN to purchase their WIC-approved foods at any of the 790 WIC-authorized stores statewide.

“We are so excited to offer TNWIC to Tennessee families and our participating retail stores,” said Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP, the Tennessee Department of Health Deputy commissioner for population health. “The new system makes transactions at cash registers more efficient for both shoppers and retailers and normalizes the shopping experience for our WIC participants who no longer have to redeem paper vouchers for their purchases.”

Each month more than 125,000 Tennesseans at nutritional risk receive WIC benefits provided through the Tennessee Department of Health in 124 county health departments, stand-alone clinics and hospital sites throughout the state.

WIC provides supplemental food assistance and nutrition education to low-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants and children until age five. In addition to healthful foods, nutrition education and breastfeeding support, WIC provides referrals to other health and community-based services. WIC has proven to be effective in preventing and improving nutrition-related health problems, including reducing obesity in a group of Tennessee participants ages 2-4.

WIC is also an important economic driver in Tennessee communities: In 2018, Tennessee WIC participants redeemed almost $87 million in program benefits at WIC-authorized stores across the state.

“We want to thank all of our WIC staff members and our retail partners across the state, as well as our technology team for all their hard work and collaboration as we developed and implemented the TNWIC system,” said Tennessee WIC Director Peggy Lewis, MHE, RD, LDN. “This is an important milestone that benefits both our WIC participants and retailers.”

To learn more about WIC in Tennessee, contact your local health department at tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/localdepartments.html, call 1-800-DIAL WIC (1-800-342-5942) or visit tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/wic.html.