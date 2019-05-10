Bartlett school district selects 2 new elementary principals

Bartlett City Schools has selected new principals for two of the district’s elementary schools for the 2019-20 school year: Michelle Bardos at Ellendale Elementary and Sharonda Rose at Rivercrest Elementary.

Bardos earned a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from the University of Memphis and has completed more than 45 hours over her master’s degree, focused on school administration and reading. She is also a past participant in the University of Memphis Leadership Fellows program. She has served most recently as the assistant principal at Riverdale Elementary School in the Germantown Municipal School District. Her overall educational experience spans 28years, of which 20 were spent in Bartlett as a teacher at Oak Elementary and a teacher and assistant principal at Appling Middle.

Dr. David Stephens, superintendent of Bartlett City Schools, said, “I am happy to bring someone of Michelle’s educational and administrative experience to our team of principals. Michelle is no stranger to Bartlett and has served as a teacher and in leadership in our Bartlett schools. Her passion and willingness to continue the great work at Ellendale Elementary is complementary to our mission and builds on our attitude of excellence. I welcome her back to the Bartlett City Schools family.”

Bardos replaces Dr. BessAnne McKnight, who is retiring from Bartlett City Schools at the end of the current academic year. Dr. McKnight has served more than 42 years as an educator with the past 15 years as the principal at Ellendale Elementary.

Rose earned a master of arts in teaching degree from the University of Memphis and has earned an Instructional Leadership and Administrative license from Bethel University. She was selected as a fellow for the Governor’s Academy for School Leadership through Vanderbilt University. Rose is also pursuing her doctorate of education from Trevecca Nazarene University. She is currently serving as an assistant principal in the Lakeland School System. Her overall educational experience spans 16 years, including eight of those years with Bartlett City Schools as a teacher at Bon Lin Middle School and in the Student Services Department.

Stephens said, “I am happy to bring Sharonda back to the Bartlett City Schools family. Her experience in the classroom, district office and school-based administration, along with her completion of the Governor’s Academy for School Leadership, has prepared her to be a great fit for Rivercrest Elementary.”

Rose replaces Portia Tate, who is retiring from Bartlett City Schools at the end of the current academic year. Tate has served more than 35 years as an educator, with the past 15 years as the assistant principal and principal at Rivercrest Elementary.