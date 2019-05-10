Bartlett, Arlington rank among best public Tenn. high schools

U.S. News & World Report has reviewed data on more than 23,000 U.S. public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Of those, more than 17,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

Closer to home, 347 Tennessee schools made the magazine’s rankings. Among them are three Bartlett-area schools:

Arlington High School ranked 30th in Tennessee and 2,634th in the nation. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams, and their AP participation rate is 43%. The total minority enrollment is 27%.

Bartlett High School is ranked 67th in Tennessee and 5,321th in the nation. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams, and their AP participation rate is 29%. The total minority enrollment is 38%.

Bolton High School in Arlington ranked 210th in Tennessee and 11,555th in the nation. Their overall score was 32.99 out of 100. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams, and their AP participation rate is 22%. The total minority enrollment is 85%.

To check the rankings of other schools in Tennessee and other states, visit usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.