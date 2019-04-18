The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking for input on fishing regulations and also offering special out-of-state hunting and fishing licenses for Tennessee natives.

TWRA requests public input for 2020-22 fishing regulations

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2020-22 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

The comment period concerning fishing regulations will be open through Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted in these ways:

By mail: Attn: Fisheries Division-Comments, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, P.O. 40747, Nashville, TN 3720

By email: FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

The proposed fishing regulation changes will be previewed in August at the meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. There will be a short public comment period on the proposed regulations after the TWRA presentation to the commission.

Effective this year, the commission will be setting fishing regulations in two-year intervals.

Native Tennesseans can apply for resident hunting/fishing licenses

People who were born in Tennessee but do not currently live here can still go hunting, fishing and trapping when the visit at a cost no more than current residents pay.

They can apply for Native Tennessean annual licenses. A variety are available, including the Resident Sportsman License for all ages. A complete list of all types of licenses can be viewed on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources website at tnwildlife.org.

Nonresidents must apply for the Native Tennessean licenses on an annual basis. First-time applicants must provide valid current photo identification, a certified birth certificate showing the applicant was born in Tennessee and/or the parents’ address was in Tennessee at the time of birth as shown on the certified birth certificate. Photocopies will not be accepted.

First-time license applicants may send the materials to TWRA, Licensing Division, P.O. Box 41729 or provide at any of TWRA’s four regional locations in Jackson, Nashville, Crossville and Morristown.

Returning applicants, they just have to return the application. It can be mailed to the same address, emailed to twra.miscapplication@tn.gov or faxed to (615) 837-4262. Renewal applications can also be made at any of TWRA’s four regional offices.

Access the online application form by going to tn.gov/twra.html.