Buy early for more prize chances in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The drawing date for the 20th annual Memphis St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway isn’t until June 23, but early buyers of the $100 tickets are eligible for extra prizes.

For example, the “Early Bird Price” deadline is April 19 for people who want a chance to win an ultimate Memphis experience, including a Peabody Weekend Getaway, Memphis Tigers Basketball season tickets and a two-hour flight simulator session.

Potential ticket buyers should also remember that the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will only sell 14,500 tickets.

The big winner will take ownership of the 3,400-square-foot home in the Winstead Farms neighborhood of Lakeland, just off U.S. 70. It’s valued at $475,000 and has four bedrooms and four baths, an open floorplan kitchen and a great room. Visitors can register free to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree at Ashley Home Store or Stash Home.

The home will be open for free viewing on weekends May 18-June 16 at 5046 Adagio Lane. Hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Proceeds from ticket sales support St. Jude’s no-cost services.

For tickets, call (800) 224-6681 or visit dreamhome.org. For details on extra prizes and the overall giveaway, visit stjude.org/give/dream-home/memphis.html.