BPD Reports for April 8-14, 2019: Burglars hit Bartlett Prescription Shop again

The Bartlett Police Report for the period of April 8-14, 2019, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department; it does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Burglars once again targeted Bartlett Prescription Shop (5675 Stage Road) on April 10. Officers responded to a commercial alarm at 1:49 a.m. and found the front door ajar with yellow marks on the inside of the door frame. Security footage showed suspects prying the door open with a yellow pry bar. They then walked the aisles, taking an unknown amount of items.

Prior incidents at the pharmacy include:

Report on Aug. 3, 2018: Someone pried open the front door, but it appeared that nothing was stolen.

Alarm on July 20, 2018: The pharmacy’s commercial alarmed sounded off around 4:15 a.m. July 20, and officers found the front door pried open. Inside, they saw several pill bottles on the ground. The owner said the drugs stolen were a bottle of codeine cough syrup, one bottle of phentermine, one bottle of hydrocodone tablets and one bottle of oxycodone tablets.

Reported on July 12, 2018: Video evidence showed three males prying open the front door, entering and taking multiple pill bottles and cough syrup from the shelves. They left in two dark SUVs, headed westbound.

Reported on May 4, 2017: Armed robbers struck the pharmacy just before 10 a.m. on May 4 and made off with more than 6,000 pills and 10 units of liquid medications, a total of $1,845.71 in prescription drugs. The business owner said two men entered with semi-automatic handguns and ordered employees to get down on the floor. A third suspect, unarmed, jumped the counter and demanded all of the shop’s Norco, Phenergan, OxyContin, Percocet and codeine. The trio fled with the drugs in a black GMC Terrain Denali with dark-tinted windows, heading west on Stage Road.

Vehicle-related

Wakefield Cove: A woman reported on April 8 that someone had stolen a Garmin GPS from her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway. She said she thought she had locked it, but the responding officer didn’t see any signs of forced entry.

Stage Road: A man approached an officer in Bartlett City Hall’s lobby midday on April 9 to report that someone had just burglarized his car in the parking lot. He heard his car alarm just as he was walking out of the building and saw a dark four-door sedan leaving the parking space next to his vehicle. The car left the lot via the Altruria Road exit.

Nothing was missing from the man’s car but the front passenger window was shattered ($200) and the glove compartment was open. Security video showed the suspect’s vehicle to be a dark blue four-door Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows and a temporary tag.

U.S. 64: Someone stole an Echo weed trimmer and a Husqvarna blower from the bed of a man’s pickup on April 12 while it was parked at Lowe’s (8300 U.S. 64).

Bartlett Boulevard: A man picking up food from Wingstop (2839 Bartlett Boulevard) just before 8:30 p.m. April 14 walked out of the restaurant to find … nothing. His vehicle was missing. When stolen, the vehicle also contained a fully loaded .40-caliber handgun.

About an hour and 20 minutes later, a Memphis police officer found the stolen vehicle at Brentwood Apartments (1835 Sycamore View Road). The officer noted that the vehicle’s radio was pulled out of the center of the dash and the handgun was left lying on the passenger seat.

Burglaries

Old Brownsville Road: A complainant reported on April 10 that someone had burglarized the northeast building on a job site and stole a drill belonging to Ellendale Electric.

Bartlett Heights: An officer responded to Bartlett Heights on April 11 as a follow-up to a previous call. The victim said someone had stolen several items from his apartment during a time when he had several people over there.