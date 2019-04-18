Arlington woman charged in felony misuse of stranger’s Social Security number

A Shelby County woman is facing one felony charge and two misdemeanors in the alleged use of other people’s Social Security numbers on lease applications.

Craig Knox, a Crye-Leike Property Management representative, file a report on Cassie S. White, 40, with the Memphis Police Department on March 19. He said she used a false pretense/swindle/confidence game.

His accounting department discovered that White had multiple applications to lease rental property using different Social Security numbers, he said. Knox provided copies of paperwork on her successful December 2017 lease of a property on the 1400 block of Brimfield Cove, Cordova.

On March 26, an investigation revealed that the Social Security number used belonged to Julius Johnson of Topeka, Kan. He said he hadn’t given anyone permission to use his number, and he wanted to prosecute.

The investigation showed that White occupied the residence between Dec. 22, 2017, and March 7, 2018, had utilities in her name and had a civil judgement against her for non-payment of rent.

Her last known address since then is in the 5400 block of Hidden Meadows Drive, Arlington.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on April 5, and she was arrested and booked on April 14. Her bond was set at $20,000 on April 15.

She was charged with one Felony D count of identity theft and faces two to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,0000 if convicted.

She was also charged with criminal impersonation (Misdemeanor B) and using a false ID (Misdemeanor C). Class B misdemeanor convictions can result in up to six months in jail and up to a $500 fine. Class C misdemeanor convictions can result in up to 30 days in jail and up to a $50 fine.