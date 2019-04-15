‘Pippin’ dramatizes story of a prince seeking adventure

Bartlett Panther Playhouse brought “Pippin” to the stage at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center for nearly sold-out shows April 4 through April 7.

The circus-inspired musical features a mysterious performance troupe, led by a Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance. Pippin longs to find passion and adventure in his life. To prove his loyalty to his distracted father, the king, Pippin goes to war. Then the Leading Player convinces the prince to fight tyranny, so Pippin kills the king and takes over the throne. Stricken with regret, Pippin begs the Leading Player to bring his father back to life, and she obliges. The prince falls in love with Catherine, a widow with a young son, and struggles to decide whether he should settle down and pursue a peaceful life or continue to make magic with the dazzling troupe of performers.

Bartlett High School cast members for the production included Shy’Kira Allen as the Leading Player, Caleb Medlin as Pippin, Noah Jobbins as Charles, Simon Sutton as Lewis, Rachel Henry as Fastrada, Anna Wright as Berthe, Ella Sego as Catherine and Simon Sutton as Theo.

Players for the performances included Nylan Barr, Elizabeth Bennett, Sarah Cornelison, Luke Dabney, Aubree Farrell, McKenna Fleshman, Riya Golden, Zoe Hardin, Cameron Hubbard, Sun Mi Ko, Kelsi Kramer, Joseph Kusmierz, Erin McKee, Meg McVay, Kaelin Mitchell, Josh Morrow, Taina Pardo, Jack Powell, Courtney Powell, Brianna Rebich, Holden Rogers, Nick Shelhamer, Ben Sutton, Amara Trammell, Dominic Tribo, Kaelyn White and Katlyn Young.

Others who made the production possible included Abbey Sedlak, stage manager; Virginia Lewis and Armaine Dela Cruz, assistant stage managers; Shania Benesch, Makayla Garrett, India Cross, Maranda Mays and Jacky Timi, costume crew; Bianca Cain and Mallory Priddy, makeup crew; Lyn Albritton, run crew; Aulora Timi, backstage crew/scenic artist; Alex Sossaman, Caleb Heath and Ellie McGhee, props crew; James Boyd, Nicholas Priddy and Jacob Peirce, lights; Ben Burnett, sound crew; and Ace Harrell and Destini Jones, house crew.

The book for this musical was written by Roger O. Hirson, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.