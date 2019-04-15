Lakeland’s New Canada Road project remains a ‘go’ for now

At least one bone of contention in Lakeland has been laid to rest: The city will continue with the New Canada Road project, despite proposed budget slashing that would have turned down $20 million in state road funding in order to save the city’s contribution of $5 million.

Heated discussions at a March 20 special-called city board meeting examined Vice Mayor Josh Roman’s ideas on where the city could save money to make it possible to fund construction of a Lakeland high school with a $38 million capital outlay note.

One of those ideas was to withdraw Lakeland’s application for funding the New Canada Road project and reapply in the future, probably in 2023. (See our story online at bartlett-express.com, “Lakeland board blocks citizens’ comments, amends motion on $38M for high school.”)

On Tuesday, City Manager Shane Horn confirmed the project is still on. “New Canada Road will continue as planned with design work. We will not be withdrawing this project from state and federal funding opportunities.”

Withdrawing the application for funding would require a separate resolution rather than mentioning it in an amended resolution about the school funding as voted at the March 20 meeting.

The project will realign Canada Road between Interstate 40 and Highway 70, replacing the current curvy, narrow and hilly stretch of Canada Road with a four-lane street that includes bike and pedestrian trails. The city is due to find out about approval for the last phase of the project in September.

As for the school funding that spurred the budget-cutting discussion, the board is divided. Roman, along with Commissioners Wesley Wright and Michele Dial, has supported funding the high school sooner rather than later. Mayor Mike Cunningham and Commissioner Richard Gonzales Jr. have opposed immediate funding of the high school, and both condemned the suggestion to turn down state road funds.

In the March 20 meeting, Gonzales said, “We can’t keep up the roads we have now, and now we’re not gonna even spend the money we’re spending now, which is not enough. That’s nuts.”

Cunningham also commented at that meeting, “So we’re willing to tell the state, ‘We don’t want your $20 million because we have something else that is much more important than serving all the citizens of this city.’ I think that’s ludicrous in and of itself.”

The city’s financial consultant, PFM of Memphis, is currently completing due diligence on financing possibilities for a Lakeland high school, Horn said. Look for a possible special-called meeting in late April to discuss their findings. Check for upcoming meetings online at lakelandtn.gov.