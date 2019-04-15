All smiles at Damron picnic

Patients, their families and Bartlett first responders joined Damron Dental Care owners and employees for a celebratory picnic Saturday, April 6. Dr. Giles Damron marked his practice’s 15th anniversary at the annual picnic that his wife organizes to honor, celebrate and socialize with his patients. Festivities included a full lunch buffet, ice cream, cake, a jellybean-guessing contest and more. Damron operates a family dental practice in Bartlett. (Click each photo to enlarge, then right-click to download.)

[Editor’s note: We overlooked posting this collection of photos to our website immediately after we published one photo in print on April 11. Although it’s belated, we’re sharing now for the community’s enjoyment.]