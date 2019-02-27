Obituary: Jason Everette Byrd

Jason Everette Byrd, age 42, a resident of Arlington, Tenn., and husband of Jamie Gray Byrd, departed this life Monday evening, Feb. 18, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, located at 17675 Highway 196, Eads. The officiating ministers were Bro. Eddie Little and Bro. Rhesa Davis. Personal remarks were given by Chief Richard Hartfield, Paul Halford Sr., Robert Childs and Mayor Skip Taylor. Interment followed in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on U.S. 64. A visitation for Mr. Byrd was 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland, located at 10670 U.S. 64, Somerville.

Mr. Byrd was born Aug. 27, 1976, in Memphis, the son of John Everette Byrd and Patricia Yager Hale. He was a graduate of Fayette Ware High School Class of 1994 and Christian Brothers University Class of 1998. He was married Oct. 30, 2004, to the former Jamie Gray and was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church. He was employed as a network engineer for Memphis Light, Gas & Water and was also the volunteer fire chief for the Hickory Withe community. He enjoyed outdoor activities that included boating, hunting, four-wheeling and fishing.

Mr. Byrd is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jamie Gray Byrd of Arlington; his daughter, Shelby Marie Byrd of Arlington; his son, Jackson Ray Byrd of Arlington; his father, John Everette Byrd of Eads; his mother, Patricia Yager Hale (Walter Bruce) of Millington; his stepmother, Brenda Byrd of Senatobia; his grandmother, Jean Byrd of Oakland; his sister, Jessica Byrd White (Marcus) of Covington; and his stepbrother, Walter Bruce Hale Jr. of Memphis.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Clyde E. Byrd, and his maternal grandparents, Frank Yager Jr. and Anita Yager.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Terry Edwards, Brian Bradford, Mark Mynatt, Steve Walls, John Hardy, David Reed, Steve Hughes, Paul Halford Sr. and Andrew Watson. Honorary pallbearers were Marcus White, Terry Walker Jr., Brian Kinard, James Brown, Adam Richards, Adam Robinson, Jim Eveland, Jason Pruitt and members of the Hickory Withe Fire Department.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Hickory Withe Fire Department, P.O. Box 1060, Somerville, TN 38068.

There has been a fund established to assist Chief Byrd’s children set up at First Citizens National Bank. The location in Oakland is 7285 U.S. 64, Oakland, TN 38060, and the location in Arlington is 5845 Airline Road, Arlington, TN 38002.

