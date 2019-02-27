Chris Jenkins named chief operating officer of Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett

Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett announced on Feb. 22 that Chris Jenkins, FACHE, has been named chief operating officer. Jenkins joins the Saint Francis Healthcare System from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, where he served as executive director and vice president of UT Methodist Physicians.

Jenkins’ tenure in the healthcare industry spans more than 15 years in a number of leadership roles, primarily in the Memphis area. His career began with Methodist Healthcare Memphis in 2003, where he served as manager of operations for Northwest Hospital and Methodist’s corporate office. He later served Methodist Healthcare as director of the Cancer Center, Brain and Spine institute and Ortho Center.

Jenkins’ success in the field of oncology program leadership led him to Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans as director of Oncology Services. In 2012, Jenkins returned to the Memphis area, joining Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare as Administrator of Clinical Operations at University Hospital before assuming his most recent role.

Jenkins earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Montana and a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Memphis. His community affiliations include chairman of the board emeritus of The First Tee of Memphis, American Heart Association Executive Leadership Team, charter member of the Robotic Surgery Society and Board of Directors of Livitup Inc. Among his many accomplishments, Jenkins was named to the 2010 Memphis Top 40 Under 40 and was also selected as the 2014 Tennessee ACHE Young Healthcare Executive of the Year.

According to Chris Locke, chief executive officer, Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, “Chris’ accomplishments in the healthcare profession are commendable, and I am excited to bring his leadership to Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett where he will be an immediate contributor. He will be an asset in this new role, and we welcome him with open arms to the Saint Francis Healthcare family.”

Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett is a 196-bed full service hospital located at 2986 Kate Bond Rd in Bartlett. Opened in 2004, the hospital provides an extensive offering of medical services, including a 24-hour emergency room, critical care, cardiac care, labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care, oncology, urology, physical therapy and a 16-bed Orthopedic/Spine Unit. Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett has been honored with the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines–Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award and the Leapfrog Group’s “A” Hospital Safety Score. It also has received Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. To learn more about Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, visit SaintFrancisBartlett.com.