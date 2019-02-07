Lakeland bus crash injures 2 students, 1 driver

A truck and a school bus of 19 Lakeland Middle School students collided Tuesday morning, sending two to the hospital, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicles collided on Beverle Rivera Drive and Seed Tick Road. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and is still under investigation, according to SCSO Interim Chief Information Officer Anthony Butler. There have been no signs that an intoxicant was involved.

One child on the bus and the truck driver were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. A second student was treated at the scene and then released.