Former Donelson Elementary principal sues Arlington school district

Citing “extreme humiliation and embarrassment” and financial losses, a former Donelson Elementary School principal is suing Arlington Community Schools and ACS Superintendent of Education Tammy Mason.

Cherry Davidson’s lawsuit alleges that she was reassigned as a teacher as a retaliatory move. She is asking for a jury trial and a quarter of a million dollars in damages. She alleges the demotion impacted her pay and potential retirement benefits.

The ACS district’s statement said, “This lawsuit is clearly intended to harass the superintendent and school district.

The statement continued, “It is frivolous with no grounds whatsoever. The school district and the superintendent will not comment further since it is active litigation.”