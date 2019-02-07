Collegiate Corner

Colleges and universities have listed the graduations and academic honors of area students.

Graduations

Travis Donald of Bartlett graduated from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., in December, joining more than 2,000 students who earned bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees during the fall 2018 commencement ceremonies.

Three local students graduated from the University of Alabama during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15: Brennan Brown of Bartlett, with a bachelor of science degree in commerce business administration; Brittany Gentry of Arlington, with a bachelor of music degree; and LeAnne Terry of Arlington, with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.

Two local students were among the fall 2018 graduates from Southeast Missouri State University: Whitney Buckner of Memphis, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of general studies degree with a major in general studies, and Paige Medlin of Bartlett, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in education degree with a major in exceptional child.

Arkansas State University has released the list of students who were awarded diplomas on the undergraduate and graduate levels during the 2018 fall commencement ceremony Dec. 8 in the First National Bank Arena on the Jonesboro, Ark., campus. They include Catherine M. Smith of Arlington, master of science degree in education, reading; Kristin Elizabeth Ayers of Bartlett, master of science in education, reading; Mary Catherine Land of Bartlett, master of science degree in education, reading; Katie L. Smith of Bartlett, master of science degree in education, reading; and Joshua Anderson Lieblong of Lakeland, master of business administration degree in business administration.

Honors

Zachary W. Riedel of Bartlett and Megan L. Wander of Lakeland have been named to the fall 2018 president’s list at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Riedel is majoring in materials science and engineering, and Wander is majoring in environmental engineering. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

Megan Cheng of Lakeland has been named to the president’s honor roll for the fall 2018 semester at Oklahoma City University in Oklahoma City, Okla. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours during a semester and maintain a GPA of 3.9 or higher to meet the president’s honor roll requirements.

Several area students were among the honorees on the chancellor’s and dean’s lists for fall 2018 at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. The two lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours of study.

The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 for the semester’s classes. The dean’s list includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79. Chancellor’s list honorees include Emily Burke of Arlington, Kallie Alexander of Bartlett and William Courts of Lakeland. The local dean’s list honoree is Luther Carson of Lakeland.

Alec Eldridge of Bartlett has been named to the fall 2018 dean’s list for Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio. Dean’s list recognition is awarded each semester to students who, during the semester, complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework at Hiram College with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.

Jonathan Thomas of Bartlett has been named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. To be on the dean’s list, UA Little Rock students must have completed at least nine credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 grade point average. The student must not have any D, F, I, or “No Credit” grades on their semester grade report.

Rosanna Rourke of Lakeland has been named to the fall 2018 chancellor’s list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. To be named to the UA Little Rock chancellor’s list, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a grade of A, B, C or “credit,” and maintained at least a 3.9 grade point average. In addition, the student must not have received a grade of D, F, I or “no credit.”

Multiple local students earned academic honors at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., during the fall 2018 semester. Dean’s list honors had an academic record of 3.5 or above, and president’s list honorees an academic record of 4.0 (all As). President’s list honorees include Kaitlin Holt and Molly Shearer, both of Arlington; Lauren Harrell, Alexis Hivner, Lexie Kimler and Caroline Tucker, all of Bartlett; Baylor Bearden, Bailey Bridgers, Jacob Brockwell, Molly Fullick, Lauren Hollis, Anna Horner, McKenzie Lee and Ashley Milligan, all of Lakeland; and Anna Berry of Memphis. Dean’s list honorees include Tyler Gentry, Sarah Moeschle, Kyatt Spessert and Sarah Taylor, all of Arlington; Brennan Brown, Kamryn Carpenter, Daphne Strong and McKenzie Woodall, all of Bartlett; Parker Hutchens, Molly Lukas, Connor Shamblin and Daniel Milligan, all of Lakeland; and Casey Temple of Memphis.

Dyersburg State Community College in Dyersburg, Tenn., has released the names of its dean’s list recipients for the fall 2019 semester. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours of college level courses during the semester and earn a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher for the semester. They include Megan Almond, Christopher Chapman and Lakota Hatcher, all of Arlington; and Lindsay White of Lakeland.

Rachel Lock of Lakeland has been named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours.

The following local students were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn.: Madison Alford, Chloe Dye, Jasmine Eggleston, Shamaria Jefferson and Brandon Hooker, all of Memphis; Kailysia Beckwith, Laurel Hansen and Jalon Rainey, both of Bartlett; and Brittany Gordon, Jacob Hubbard, Autumn James, Jason Pagenkopf, Zhariah Walker and Keiston Ferguson, all of Arlington. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.