BHS Cheer hosts third BCS Cheer and Pom Showcase

The Bartlett High School Cheerleading program hosted its third BCS Cheer and Pom Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 26. The exhibition showcased the cheer, dance and pom squads from elementary and middle schools in Bartlett City Schools and the Bartlett Youth cheer program, along with a performance by the three competitive cheer teams of Bartlett High School.

Eight teams from Bartlett and almost 500 parents packed the gym at the Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy to watch teams perform their best routines. Schools represented included Bon Lin Elementary, Bon Lin Middle School, Elmore Park Middle, and Bartlett High School. Bartlett Panther Pom and Bartlett Youth Competitive cheer also performed.

A spokesman for the Bartlett High School Cheer program said they would like to thank all the teams who performed, along with coaches, sponsors, and parents who support Bartlett area cheer and dance teams.