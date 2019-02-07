Agricenter invites student artists to compete for cash prizes

The Agricenter is now hosting a student art contest and exhibition through March 1. The competition offers cash prizes and is open to students in grades 3-12 in Shelby County, Tenn., or DeSoto County, Miss.

Winners will be announced and entries on display at the Ag Day Celebration March 20 at the Farmer’s Market at Agricenter International.

Agriculture is as old as time, but the world is continuously and rapidly changing. While agriculture involves everyone, most do not think about it. It affects us every time we eat, drink milk or wear clothes made of cotton. This year’s theme of “Agriculture: Food for Life” (the 2019 National Ag Day theme) taps into the imagination of students across the Mid-South.

The purpose of the contest is to promote the role and importance of agriculture in our lives.

Artwork can be in the form of drawings, paintings, collages, photographs, graphic designs and short videos. Theme words do not need to be included in the art. Works will be judged on the interpretation of concept, uniqueness and artistry.

The competition is divided into three levels: Grades 3-6, Category 1; grades 7-9, Category 2; and grades 10-12, Category 3.

Prizes in each category are $100, first place; $50, second place; $25, third place; and $100 for teachers of all first-place winners. Teachers will receive one entry for each student who enters the contest.

At the awards event, organizers will also draw a teacher’s name at random to win a prize of $250 to use for art supplies in the classroom. Teachers do not need to be present at the awards ceremony to win the drawing.

Entries should be submitted to the Agricenter, 7777 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis TN 38120. The artwork can be developed inside or outside of school.

For rules, visit agricenter.org. For more information or questions, email Laura Roberson at lrober58@utk.edu or call at (901) 707-8376.