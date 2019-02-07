11 Briarcrest choir students selected for all-state choir

Following Octet Testing on Jan. 26, the Briarcrest Christian School Arts Department announces that three alternates moved up, giving the school more students who will participate in the Tennessee Music Education Association (TMEA) All-State Choir in Nashville in April.

This is the most of any private school in the state, as well as the most participants from Briarcrest in the past 10 years.

They include Taylor Elliott of Bartlett; Sarah Mikkola of Collierville; Lauren Green and Peyton Tarver, both of Cordova; Morgan Story and Avery Veteto, both of Germantown; Benjamin Cheng of Lakeland; Ethan Maness, Sassy Mednikow and Jack Hollis, all of Memphis; and West Sepko of Piperton.