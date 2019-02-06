Briarcrest swim team heads to State

Briarcrest Christian School’s swim team will be competing at the State Tourney in Nashville on Feb. 7-9. Students will compete in preliminaries on Feb. 8, and finals will be the next day. Briarcrest has entered eight individual events and three boys’ relay events.

Of the six students participating, Four (one girl, three boys) qualified individually and two boys are on the State team to fill requirements for relay teams. They include:

Arianna Nisby, a junior from Millington

Justin Lee, a senior from Arlington

Hojin Kwak, a senior from Cordova

Colin Hube, a senior from Collierville

Nicholas Marek, a sophomore from Eads

Adam Karakurt from Collierville