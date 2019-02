Kaelee Baker Jack Hollis III

Kaelee Baker and Jack Hollis III represented Briarcrest Christian School at the State Bowling Championships during the week of Jan. 20-26. Among the 300 -plus girl bowlers in the state in Division II, Baker finished ninth. Among the West Tennessee bowlers who qualified for state, she finished second. Among the 300-plus boy bowlers in the state in Division II, Jack finished 12th. Among the state qualifiers from West Tennessee, Jack finished fourth.